Theresa May meeting Emmanuel Macron for talks about fighting terrorism

PARIS—She wants to escape the European Union, he wants to embolden it. British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron are heading to talks Tuesday from opposite sides of the Brexit front line.They may set aside enmity over the EU, however, to talk about fighting a common enemy: terrorism.May arrives in Paris with her leadership hobbled by a catastrophic election last week just as Britain heads into tough talks on leaving the European Union.Read more:U.K.’s Boris Johnson says May is ‘the right person’ to continue amid calls for her resignationArticle Continued BelowElection win puts Emmanuel Macron on course to redefine European politics: BurmanMacron’s party takes strong lead in French parliamentary electionsWhile May struggles to hold onto power, Macron is on the ascendancy, with his year-old party set to win a huge majority in parliamentary elections Sunday. That should fortify Macron’s standing in Europe as he tries to push the remaining EU nations to stand tough in Brexit negotiations, and to unite even more closely as Britain departs.