Theresa May names cabinet as some Conservative colleagues say her days are numbered

LONDON—Embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed ministers to her shaky government Sunday, as some Conservative colleagues rallied to support her — and others said her days were numbered after last week’s disastrous election.May is seeking a deal with a Northern Irish party to prop up the Conservative minority government, and lawmakers said the rebuff from voters meant the government would have to abandon planned policies and rethink its strategy for European Union exit talks.A stream of senior lawmakers entered her office at 10 Downing St. on Sunday afternoon, to learn what roles they had been given in government.Read more: British PM Theresa May strikes tentative deal with Northern Ireland partyArticle Continued BelowTheresa May clings to power with Northern Ireland party, says Brexit will go onLessons from the U.K. electionMay’s weakened position in the party rules out big changes to the Cabinet lineup. Downing St. has already said that the most senior ministers — including Treasury chief Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd — will keep their jobs.