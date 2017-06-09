Theresa May will lead with minority government, says new government will lead through Brexit talks

LONDON—Spectacularly punished by voters who took away her majority in Parliament, a politically wounded Theresa May sought to soldier on Friday as Britain’s prime minister, resisting pressure to resign after the failure of her high-stakes election gamble made the massive challenge of untangling Britain from the European Union only more complex and uncertain.Having called an early election in hopes of getting an increased majority that could have strengthened her hand in Britain’s exit talks with the EU, May instead saw her majority evaporate completely — leaving her fortunes hanging by a thread and dark clouds over the Brexit negotiations just 10 days before they are due to start.Rather than resign, May clung to the hope that her Conservatives might still be able to govern by making deals with another party or group of parties. In a largely symbolic step, she went to see Queen Elizabeth II just after midday Friday to seek her approval to form a government. May says the U.K. needs certainty now more than ever; she’ll work with Northern Ireland party.Read more: British PM Theresa May’s election gamble backfires, and suddenly Brexit is in trouble: BurmanArticle Continued BelowSnap U.K. election unlikely to stop BrexitUnexpectedly faced with the prospect of dealing with now-shaky British leadership, perplexed EU leaders sought to make sense of the drama but also made clear that while Britain might be accorded time to regroup, it should not expect an extension of the two-year deadline for the Brexit talks to end.Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted that “negotiations should start when U.K. is ready.” But EU Council President Donald Tusk said: “We know when they must end.” Mostly, the EU mood was one of frustration that the already tough Brexit talks were likely to become only more difficult.