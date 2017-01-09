They foiled me: Mariah speaks out on New Years Eve performance

A week after her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance, Mariah Carey is still claiming she was sabotaged.On Sunday, the singer posted an audio recording of herself addressing the performance in her “own words” for the first time. The tweet was accompanied by a telling hashtag: #thefoilers.In the recording, Carey draws a deep breath before talking for nearly two minutes — longer than she sang live on New Year’s Eve, it must be noted.“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve, and in time I will,” Carey says. “But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world. It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”The 46-year-old pop diva continued about the difficulties of performing live at the New Year’s Eve festivities.Article Continued Below“It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, thousands of people celebrating — especially when their ear monitors were not working at all,” she says.“Listen, guys, they foiled me,” Carey concludes. “Thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me. Eventually I will explain this in greater detail for anyone who wants to hear. I can’t deny that my feelings were hurt.”For anyone who happened to miss the Times Square debacle, watching a full video of what happened — or rather, what didn’t happen — on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” last Saturday may be the best way to catch up.

