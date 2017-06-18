This dad is the ultimate helicopter parent and hes flying his son around the world to prove it

It’s an adventure that will cover 38,000 kilometres but that’s not the only way to measure the significance of a coming circumnavigation of the globe by two local pilots.That they are doing it in a helicopter makes it a Canadian first.That they will fly in a Canadian-developed and Canadian-made Bell 429 Global Ranger will promote this country’s prowess in aviation technology. A July 1 departure, with a first stop in Ottawa amidst the nation’s 150th anniversary celebrations, adds to the flag-waving potential.That Bob and Steven Dengler are father and son makes it almost certainly another first in any type of light aircraft. They’re working with Guinness World Records and to see if they can register the achievement. But while none of that is superficial, this is a trip that can be measured in depth as well as length.Article Continued BelowIt is also an odyssey of reconnection and second chances as a father and his adult son depart six months after the dad’s last chemotherapy treatment. Bob Dengler and his son Steven Dengler depart on July 1 on their odyssey to circumnavigate the globe in Bob's Bell 429 Global Ranger, along with a third member of the crew. (Rick Madonik / Toronto Star) | Order this photo To be planning this expedition with his boy so soon after battling cancer has given extra meaning to Father’s Day for Bob.“After being closeted together inside the helicopter for 33 days, we might not be so much in love with each other, but we sure are right now,” says the 77-year-old. “I never dreamed I would do anything like this with Steven. I pinch myself. It’s mind-boggling.”