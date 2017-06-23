This is the day I almost died: For Toronto shooting survivors, families and futures shattered

When a bullet tore into his chest, Carlton Cohen called his mom before he called 911. Cohen, then 33, had been watching the 2008 U.S. presidential election on TV when someone knocked on the door of his apartment in the city’s Moss Park area for the second time that night. When Cohen asked who was there, the shooter opened fire.Three bullets ripped through the door, one of them piercing his left side.“I said, ‘Mom, I’m shot.’ And she just began to scream . . . and after, she couldn’t cry, she began to moan,” Cohen said.Article Continued BelowHe assured her he’d be OK, then called 911. Rushed to Toronto’s St. Michael’s Hospital, he remembers a nurse saying two things before he lost consciousness. “She said, ‘The bullet is travelling.’ I didn’t know that bullets could travel in you,” Cohen recalled. “And after, she said, ‘He’s dying, we’re losing him.’ ”He begged God for a second chance before passing out.