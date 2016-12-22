This is the Grinch: Florida woman arrested for allegedly stealing toys from charity

The proud Florida sheriff stood at the front of the room full of reporters, holding up a photo of the green, sinister Christmas character.“This is really not the Grinch,” Grady Judd, Polk County sheriff, said, before holding up a second photo — a woman’s mug shot. “This is the Grinch.”The woman, Tammy Strickland, 38, is accused of taking part in a scam to steal toys from “Toys for Tots,” a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve to distribute toys to children whose parents cannot afford them for Christmas. She was arrested on Monday and charged with 166 felony counts — including grand theft and using fictitious identification — as well as 28 misdemeanour charges.After receiving a tip, detectives learned that Strickland — a former volunteer with the charitable organization — had submitted counterfeit applications for children’s toys, using 140 fictitious children’s names and 28 fictitious adult names.In an undercover sting, detectives arranged to meet the woman at a “Toys for Tots” warehouse Monday for her to collect the donated toys for the applications she had submitted. She drove to the warehouse in a 2005 Cadillac Escalade to load the toys onto a utility trailer.Article Continued Below“Do you hear me?” Judd reiterated in the news conference. “She drove up in her Cadillac.”Detectives told Strickland her bail would amount to about $180,000 (U.S.), to which she responded “well, I guess I’m not going anywhere,” Judd said.“Well yeah, Tammy, you are going someplace,” Judd said. “You are going where we lock up Grinches. It’s called the county jail, or Grinch city.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx