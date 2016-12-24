This Israeli farmer is bringing back biblical plants like frankincense and myrrh

KIBBUTZ ALMOG, WEST BANK—Guy Erlich is a pioneering Israeli farmer, but not in the way you might imagine.Instead of developing new crops or innovative biotechnology, Erlich is engaged in a grassroots project: reviving ancient plants mentioned in the Bible.Think frankincense and myrrh, plus a few others.At his farm on Kibbutz Almog, a West Bank settlement a stone’s throw from the Palestinian city of Jericho and a few miles from the Dead Sea, Erlich is growing ancient plants once used to make holy balms, perfumes and natural medicines.Frankincense and myrrh, along with gold, are forever intertwined with the Christmas story as the gifts the wise men took to the baby Jesus in the city of Bethlehem.Article Continued BelowWhile frankincense endured, myrrh almost disappeared after the fall of the Roman Empire. The balsamon tree, whose extract was used to make myrrh’s exotic perfumes and embalming oil, no longer grew on the banks of the Dead Sea, where ancient Hebrew farmers worked.Although various species of the plant—known scientifically as commiphora—were found in other places in the Middle East, as well as in Asia, Africa and the Americas, the myrrh industry was all but dead in the Holy Land.That is, until eight years ago, when Erlich heard about the legendary balm of Gilead, a species of myrrh even more powerful and once abundant on the Dead Sea’s shores that provided medicine and incense used during the time of the second Jewish temple 2,000 years ago.

