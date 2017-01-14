This Republican cancer survivor says Obamacare saved her life. Now shes scared

WASHINGTON—Anita Bacon was once a 15-year-old Alabama dairy farmer, and she has never been much for towns, forget cities. She lives with her husband in a little house in middle-of-nowhere Arkansas, a speck of a place so small it hasn’t even earned a population sign. Like most of the people around, the owner of the Backwoods BBQ votes Republican.But she thinks she might be alive only because of the Democrat who is leaving the White House on Friday. And what she hears from his Republican successor, two weeks before her second breast reconstruction surgery, is stressing her out.Bacon, 43, just survived cancer. She credits God. And Obamacare.“The insurance has really, really, really helped me, and it’s something that’s really weighed heavy on my mind. What’s going to happen with it?” she said Thursday. “I’m hoping the new president-elect will keep the people that really, really need it. Well, I think everybody needs it, to be honest.”Pleas like Bacon’s show why it will be tricky for Donald Trump and his congressional allies to fulfil their promise to quickly “repeal and replace” President Barack Obama’s polarizing health law — at least without some chest pains and heart palpitations. Ending the Affordable Care Act risks an uproar from a chunk of their own base. Article Continued BelowThe Republicans’ political challenge has been reflected in their sudden outbreak of public concern about the ramifications of getting rid of a law many have long called a worthless disaster. The optics problem was illustrated most dramatically at a town hall on CNN on Thursday night, when a former Ronald Reagan campaign worker confronted House Speaker Paul Ryan with the story of how Obamacare saved his life.Trump, who vaguely promises some sort of new program “far less expensive and far better,” is demanding that Congress immediately get on with the repealing and replacing. But even the hard-line conservatives of the House Freedom Caucus are urging caution. Their nightmare: a parade of sick Republicans on the local news, accusing their congressman of making them suffer.Congress took a first step toward repeal on Friday, with the Republican-controlled House approving a budget measure that will later allow them to scrap much of the law even if there continues to be unified Democratic opposition. Ryan called Obamacare “so arrogant and so contrary to our founding principles,” and he said he was conducting a patient-focused, cost-cutting “rescue mission” for a program he said is “collapsing.”

