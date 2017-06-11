Thousands celebrate their heritage at Torontos Portugal Day festivities

It was Orlando Pascoal’s first Portugal Day Parade. The 7-year-old squealed in excitement when he saw a float with a giant fish on it. “The parade is amazing,” he said.His grandmother, Teresa Pascoal, laughed. Her nails were painted green and red as she waved a Portuguese flag in one hand and a Canada 150 flag in the other.Orlando, she said, is a third-generation Portuguese Canadian and she brought him to the parade because it’s one way of familiarizing him with his roots. On Saturday, families lined the sidewalk on Dundas St. W. between Lansdowne Ave. and Trinity Bellwoods Park to watch the parade’s 30th edition.Article Continued BelowThe event included 10,000 participants, 89 organizations, 43 floats and 26 folklore groups representing the diversity, community and culture of Portugal, said Jose M. Eustaquio, chair of Portugal Week celebrations.“I feel so blessed and so lucky to live in Canada, (which) allows me to celebrate my culture from back home in this unique atmosphere,” Eustaquio said.Portuguese and Canadian flags flew together at the 30th edition of the parade. (Richard Lautens) Other attendees spoke of how proud they were to live in Canada while being able to celebrate their heritage.