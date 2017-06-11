Thousands march in support of LGBT rights at rallies across U.S.

WASHINGTON—In the nation’s capital, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights mobilized for marches and rallies Sunday, celebrating their gains but angered over threats to those advances.The centrepiece event, the Equality March in Washington, was endorsed by virtually every major national advocacy group working on behalf of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans. Leaders of those groups have been embittered by several actions of President Donald Trump’s administration — including the rollback of federal guidance advising school districts to let transgender students use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.The activists also complain that Trump, although he campaigned as a potential ally of gays and lesbians, has stocked his administration with many foes of LGBT-rights advances, including Vice-President Mike Pence, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.Read more: U.S. court ruling on LGBTQ workers is a ‘game changer,’ says gay rights groupArticle Continued BelowProposed Texas ‘bathroom bill’ near collapse over GOP standoffThrongs of marchers, many thousands strong, paraded past the White House and toward the Capitol, trailing behind a giant rainbow flag near the head of the procession.“We’re here, we’re queer, get that Cheeto out of here,” was among the chants directed at Trump.