Thousands to gather in France for 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge

Officials, veterans and media from all over the world will gather in France Sunday for the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.Up to 25,000 Canadians are expected at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial, with millions more expected to watch from around the world. The Government of Canada is hosting the ceremony, paying homage to the sacrifices and achievements of all those who participated in the 1917 battle where over 10,000 Canadians were killed or injured. The event will include speeches from Prince Charles and French President François Hollande. There will also be performances by famous Canadians such as Paul Gross and Lorena McKennittPrime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to France Saturday to join the ceremony. He is also scheduled to visit Juno Beach on Monday to commemorate Canada’s contributions in World War Two. According to Veterans Affairs Canada, historians today do not believe that Vimy Ridge is Canada’s most important First World War battle, but see it as a defining moment, when all four Canadian divisions fought together for the first time and became integral in helping win territory where other allied countries had not succeeded. Article Continued BelowThe battle took place between April 9 and April 12, 1917. According to Tim Cook of the Canadian War Museum, more than 15,000 Canadian soldiers stormed the seven-kilometre long ridge, which was heavily fortified by German soldiers. The Canadian Corps used several tactics to succeed, including digging long tunnels to the front and following behind an artillery barrage that would keep the German soldiers away from their machine guns, Cook writes. Some 3,598 Canadians were killed and another 7,000 were wounded, but with the impressive victory, Canadian soldiers had earned a reputation for being effective, and marked “Canada’s coming of age as a country,” writes Minister of Veterans Affairs Kent Hehr in a statement about the 100th anniversary ceremony. The Canadian War Museum website notes that the Canadian National Vimy Memorial was unveiled in 1936 on land that France had ceded to Canada in 1922. The site is maintained by Veterans Affairs Canada. The monument not only marks the site of the battle, but also commemorates the 11,285 Canadians soldiers who died in France and have no known graves. Canada returns to Vimy Ridge