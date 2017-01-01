Thousands to ring in 2017 at Nathan Phillips Square

Thousands are expected to gather at Nathan Phillips Square Saturday night to bid good riddance to 2016 and ring in the new one. The annual celebration, now in its 32nd year, will kick off at 7 p.m. and feature a skate party on the rink in front of City Hall, several live music acts including headliners Walk Off the Earth and, of course, a fireworks display at midnight to usher in 2017 with a bang.This year’s celebration is extra special as 2017 marks the 150th anniversary of Confederation. Toronto police will be closing streets surrounding the square to vehicle traffic, so if you’re planning to join in on the festivities, it’s probably better to leave the car at home. TTC and GO Transit will be free starting at 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve, with GO offering extended late-night service and the TTC giving free rides until 7 a.m. New Year’s Day.Article Continued BelowCheck out the Star’s live blog to see how Toronto, and other cities around the world, are ringing in the New Year: New Year's EveMORE ON THESTAR.COMMild, rainy night in store for New Year’s Eve

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx