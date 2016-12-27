Three Canadian teachers nominated for Global Teacher Prize

From transforming classrooms into scenes from the Harry Potter novels to coaching kids in a northern community to run half-marathons, three Canadians have gone above and beyond the curriculum to help students learn — and their efforts have not gone unnoticed.Armand Doucet, Yvan Girouard and Maggie MacDonnell are among 50 teachers around the world to be nominated for the Global Teacher Prize. The prize, established by the education charity Varkey Foundation, highlights the importance of teachers while awarding the top educator with $1 million (U.S.).The nominees were selected from more than 20,000 applications from 179 countries. They were chosen for demonstrating innovative teaching practices in the classroom, contributing to the broader community and providing students with valuable life and work skills.A short list of 10 nominees will attend the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai in March, where the winner will be announced.In just five years of teaching, Armand Doucet has tackled challenges in his two schools in Riverview, N.B., with creative programs that make learning fun and empowering for his students.Article Continued Below“I’ve always sort of thought outside the box and wanted to bring innovation to the classroom and try to reach everybody,” he said.When literacy scores were a concern at Riverview Middle School, Doucet said he had the idea to create “Harry Potter Week,” transforming the school into the fictional Hogwarts. Teachers dressed up as characters from the series and curriculum-based lessons were re-imagined with a magical spin.“We were looking at owl pellets in science, dissecting owl pellets. We were looking at how you could make a broom fly,” he said.

