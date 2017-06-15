Three people killed in Hamilton house fire

Three people have died in a house fire on Hamilton early Thursday.Fire crews and paramedics were called at 12:22 a.m. after reports of smoke conditions on Laird Dr. near upper Ottawa on the east Mountain.Firefighters were met with thick smoke and the blaze was quickly upgraded to a multiple alarm.Firefighters located three in the home before putting out the blaze. Two were taken to hospital where they died of their injuries.Firefighters and paramedics tried to save one occupant outside of the home but that person was pronounced dead at the scene.Article Continued Below“It’s a tragic day in Hamilton,” said Fire Information Officer Claudio Mostacci who was speaking from the scene. “The three occupants are all deceased.”Mostacci declined to give more information about the victims at this time.By 5:30 a.m., the Ontario Fire Marshal had arrived to start their investigation. It’s unknown at this time how the blaze started or if there were working fire alarms.