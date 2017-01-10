Three Toronto-area MPs promoted in Trudeau cabinet shakeup

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has given his cabinet not just a shuffle but a big second-year shakeup by placing trusted players on key foreign files and dropping or demoting weak elements of his governing team.It means big promotions for three Toronto-area MPs.Chrystia Freeland, the rookie international trade minister who closed the Canada-EU free trade deal, moves to Global Affairs replacing Liberal veteran Stéphane Dion, to steer Canada’s relationship with a newly unpredictable ally and trading partner under Donald Trump as U.S. President.Dion, said to be unhappy about the shift, is out of cabinet altogether. The man who used to name ambassadors has been offered the ambassador post of not one but two of Canada’s significant foreign partners — the European Union and Germany, according to the CBC, and not to France as long rumoured. However, he had not yet accepted the offer and was still mulling his future Tuesday afternoon. Immigration Minister John McCallum, a former bank economist, leaves a 16-year political career as the MP for Markham-Thornhill to become Canada’s ambassador in Beijing, a politically important shift at a time when Trudeau is launching exploratory talks towards free trade with China. Article Continued BelowMaryam Monsef, the embattled 31-year-old minister who muddled the electoral reform file, shifts portfolios, moving out of democratic institutions to take over the status of women file.Patty Hajdu, 50, the minister for the status of women who recently made headlines for approving a million-dollar office renovation, is promoted to become minister of employment, workforce development and labour. A Thunder Bay activist who worked on homelessness, mental health and addictions services, Hajdu holds a masters degree in public administration, and has a steady manner that impressed the prime minister.She replaces MaryAnn Mihychuk, a former Manitoba NDP cabinet minister whose brusque and complaining manner rubbed many the wrong way, and not just her critics across the aisle. Mihychuk is dropped from cabinet altogether.

