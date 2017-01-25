Three white men leave black waitress a $450 tip: Not race. Not gender. Just American.

Rosalynd Harris arrived at work on Monday morning still high off the energy from the Women’s March. She is a waitress at Busboys and Poets, a Washington restaurant with a distinct social justice mission, and her customers Saturday had been abuzz with an optimism that was contagious.So she was especially cheery when she greeted a table of three white men in her section midmorning. They chatted warmly. They told her they were from West Texas. One was a dentist and complimented her on her smile. They were jovial and fun.She admits now that she probably prejudged them, assuming they were in town for President Trump’s inauguration.And based on the note they left her, she was probably right.When the men finished their meals they left Harris, a 25-year-old African American woman, a personal message on the receipt that noted their apparent differences. They also left her a $450 tip on their $72.60 bill — nearly a 625 per cent tip.Article Continued Below“We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people,” the note reads. “Not race. Not gender. Just American.” Then he added, “God Bless!”The men were gone before Harris saw the receipt. She read the words before she saw the tip, and the words alone were enough to overwhelm her.“You automatically assume if someone supports Trump that they have ideas about you,” she said, “but [the customer is] more embracing than even some of my more liberal friends, and there was a real authenticity in our exchange.”

