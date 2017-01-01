Throwing a 150th birthday party (for 36 million people)

So what do you need to throw a really epic party?A reason. A venue. Eats, drink and entertainment. Check on all that. And if you happen to be organizing a 150th birthday bash for a nation of about 36 million people spread across 10 provinces, three territories and six time zones, you’ll also need a bankroll, planning time and — most especially — local volunteers who do the legwork of co-operative federalism.“It’s kind of my life,” laughed Colleen Baskin, an Uxbridge Township administrator and volunteer on the local Canada 150 committee, when the Star called to ask about sesquicentennial preparations.There are bookings to be made, event calendars to be published, promotions to be done, “and certainly as you get closer to Canada Day it takes over for sure,” Baskin said.Article Continued BelowYou could say the sesquicentennial anniversary of Confederation has been 150 years in the making and the party to celebrate it at least four years (and two federal governments) in the planning.Consultation sessions began in 2013. By 2014, the Conservative government was already promoting the sesquicentennial in what (this being Canada) critics complained was an advertising campaign less about anniversaries than pre-election politicking.In early 2015, the Harper government established the Canada 150 Fund with a budget of about $210 million. Then — just as hosts occasionally change their minds about décor and menu — along came a change of government.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx