Time to ditch the notion that men and women cant be friends: Teitel

In the 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally, one of the first things Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) tells Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) is that “men and women can’t be friends because the sex part always gets in the way.” Sally vehemently rejects this theory because Harry is annoying. But it turns out he is also correct: the sex part does get in the way of their friendship and (spoiler alert) the characters don’t remain friends for very long. Fast-forward from 1989 to 2016, and the rom-com cliché that two people of different genders are incapable of platonic friendship doesn’t sound prophetic or clever; it sounds outdated and untrue. After all, in today’s pop culture climate, platonic relationships between men and women abound. Just look at Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation, Liz Lemon and Jack Donaghy on 30 Rock, Olivia Benson and Fin Tutuola on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Stefan Salvatore and Lexi on the The Vampire Diaries. I could go on.These duos aren’t merely examples of male-female friendships; they are also male-female mentorships. Ron Swanson of Parks and Recreation isn’t just a shoulder to cry on: he’s Leslie Knope’s boss. Lexi of The Vampire Diaries isn’t just a fellow creature of the night: she is Stefan Salvatore’s trusted tutor in the art of being a “good vampire” (i.e., feeding on the blood of animals, instead of human beings).Article Continued BelowBut it appears real life hasn’t been able to keep pace with popular culture. And while platonic male-female mentorships are easy enough to spot on television and in the movies, they may be less prevalent in real life. A study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships in 2012, titled “Benefit or Burden? Attraction in Cross-Sex Friendship,” determined that friendships between heterosexual people of opposite genders are very often messy affairs. “Because cross-sex friendships are a historically recent phenomenon,” the researchers conclude, “men’s and women’s evolved mating strategies impinge on their friendship experiences.” Or as Harry Burns puts it, “Men and women can’t be friends because the sex thing always gets in the way.”This is also true — it turns out — in the work world. According to a study from 2010 by the Center for Talent Innovation, almost two-thirds of men in senior business positions refrained from entering into “one-on-one” mentorships with junior female employees in fear that coworkers would suspect they were having affairs with their charges. Half of the women involved in the study reportedly shared the same fear: they didn’t want to befriend male mentors because they worried others would assume their new relationships were sexual. Alas, the ghost of Harry Burns is always present: Even when we aren’t attracted to our opposite-sex friends, the possibility remains that the people around us will think that we are — a scenario that can be just as awkward.

