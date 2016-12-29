Timely, affordable mental health therapy out of reach for many

Zully Samji has overcome a lot in his 47 years. Abused as a child and plagued since adolescence by depression and anxiety, Samji has waded through a swamp of mental illnesses and addiction. He says he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, anxiety disorder and an eating disorder. He has fought alcohol, cocaine and crack habits, and is in recovery. After three decades of mental health treatment, he has made some breakthroughs. But he says he still cannot find timely, affordable therapy.“My experience in the mental health system — I have two ways of feeling about it,” says Samji. “I’ve felt supported at times and very marginalized at times as well.”Article Continued BelowSamji is one of thousands of Ontarians caught between long wait times for publicly-funded therapists and high costs for quick access to private ones. The result is a two-tier mental health system, says Dr. Sylvain Roy, president of the Ontario Psychological Association. “If you have money and can pay for services … you can see a psychologist overnight almost,” Roy says. “But if you don’t, you’re stuck on wait lists.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx