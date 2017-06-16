To help prepare for catastrophe, Toronto hires a chief resilience officer

Toronto has hired its first ever chief resilience officer.Elliott Cappell, who previously served as head of climate-change strategy at an international policy development firm, will help the city prepare for catastrophic events.The new role comes as cities around the world are increasingly concerned with the effects of climate change and building more sustainable infrastructure.“I am thrilled to become the city’s first chief resilience officer, and am excited to begin working with city council and staff, residents, businesses and community stakeholders on a strategic action plan,” said Cappell in a press release. He was not available for further comment.Cappell has also consulted for the World Bank and United Nations.Article Continued BelowThe hiring comes at a critical time; next month council will debate its landmark TransformTO plan to meet climate-change goals by 2050. While there is broad support in principle, it remains unclear whether the city will be able to fund the plan in the face of a projected 2018 budget freeze.With the Toronto island nearly half-submerged, council voted in May not to implement a stormwater management plan that city staff developed over five years.But the new role should have more clout than the typical civil servant.