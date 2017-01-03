To snitch or not to snitch? Airbnb in the city is a complicated thing: Micallef

It took me a while to realize my neighbour was running an Airbnb across the hall in my rental building.It’s a slow thing to notice. There are longer hellos and goodbyes at the door, suggestions to go to the ROM, and one morning three guys came out with an empty case of beer and suitcases.There’s only so much you can glean from overhearing the occasional interaction through a door and what the peephole reveals. “Peep” is such an accusatory word: it’s my innocent fish-eye look out into the public corridor. Further poking around on the Airbnb site revealed rentals that match my building.An Airbnb next door is not an imminent crisis by any means, but when I mentioned it to a friend, he said, “You’ve got to report that!” Not only do unauthorized short-term rentals violate the lease agreement, they eat into Toronto’s precious rental stock. If my neighbour is renting her place out full time, it takes a relatively affordable unit off the market.A study published in September by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives called “Nobody’s Business: Airbnb in Toronto” said Airbnb is constraining the city’s supply of housing and even threatens the hotel business and character of neighbourhoods. Article Continued BelowRecently, Toronto’s municipal licensing and standards department charged owners of three homes on Bleecker St. with zoning violations for allegedly running short-term rental businesses at properties that aren’t their full-time homes. This last bit is the crux of the Airbnb problem: Is it a business or is it just a way to make extra cash?Cities have complicated economies and, unless comfortably wealthy, we all have strategies to make living in one possible. Friends who want to travel will sublet their apartments for months at a time, but eventually return home. Others at the more marginal end of the economic spectrum will couch-surf or stay with somebody they’re dating a few weekends a month and let out their apartment on Airbnb to help make rent.They still exist, but in the past, boarding houses run by a live-in owner were much more prevalent. When a great-aunt of mine arrived in Toronto from Nova Scotia after the Second World War, she found a room catering to young single women like her, venturing out on their own, at Eden Place near Queen and Bathurst Sts.

