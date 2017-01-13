Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down to headline Trumps inaugural concert

WASHINGTON—The lineup for the “Make America Great Again!” concert on Thursday in honour of president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration is finally out, and the slate is, predictably, light on big names. Country star Toby Keith is arguably the most popular performer on the list, released Friday by the presidential inaugural committee.Then there’s “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood, rock band 3 Doors Down (whose last big album was in 2008), The Color Purple Broadway star Jennifer Holliday, classical group the Piano Guys (rising to popularity on YouTube), DJ Ravi Drums, and the Frontmen of Country (who are also playing the Texas State Society’s Black Tie and Boots ball).Actor Jon Voight will be among those making “special appearances” at the free concert held on the Mall.Predictably, backlash against the artists has already begun.Although the country acts’ fan bases are likely more right-leaning, fans seemed particularly stung by the participation of Holliday, who also performed in Dreamgirls.Article Continued BelowThe Trump inaugural planners have had a difficult time attracting top talent. Some musicians were probably dissuaded from performing at inaugural events for fear of alienating fans. When word got out that acclaimed tenor Andrea Bocelli was a possible inauguration performer, for example, fans on Twitter vowed to #boycottbocelli.Those set to perform at Trump’s Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony include singer Jackie Evancho, the Radio City Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.Evancho, who has caught some criticism for agreeing to perform at the inaugural, said she hoped her performance will “bring people together.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx