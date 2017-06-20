Toe used in popular whisky shot stolen

A bar patron turned into a suspect last weekend after swiping a dismembered human toe from a renowned establishment in the Yukon — and though alcohol was involved, what prompted the theft is anyone’s guess. The “Sourtoe Cocktail” has been a signature, exclusive drink of the Downtown Hotel in Dawson City for decades. And the bizarre experience has drawn in travellers with audacious bents from all around the world — the severed toe must kiss the lips of the drinker when they slug the shot back. “We’ve been advertising that (the toes are) really hard to come by these days because hospitals are reluctant to release them,” said Adam Gerle, general manager of the hotel. “We get them from people who have had a medical procedure, like if someone has frostbite.”The suspect entered the establishment around midnight, “cracking jokes about stealing the toe to his buddies,” Gerle said. “He was there with his girlfriend and they paid the bar tab, so we have his Visa slip.”A hotel news release said the suspect is from Quebec and failed to cover his tracks on the evening of June 17: police have a name because he left his drink certificate at the hotel bar, a souvenir doled out to customers who drain the shots.Article Continued BelowThe Dawson City RCMP said the investigation is active and that they have yet to identify the suspect.“It’s not every day that we’re investigating a theft of the Sourtoe, a Dawson City tradition,” said Jeff Myke, who works for the detachment. But rest assured: The hotel has five extra toes handy, so customers can still get their kicks.