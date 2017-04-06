Tom Brady insists on living on 12th floor of new luxury building

As reported by CBS Boston, a 19-year-old Patriots fan named Dylan Wagner had sold a jersey to Martin Mauricio Ortega, a fellow sports memorabilia collector and global media member. After the sale, the two exchanged photos of their respective collections, and Wagner noticed something odd in Ortega’s: the jersey Brady wore during the Patriots’ win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.Wagner said that he had sold a Deion Branch game-worn jersey to Martin Mauricio Ortega in December, and in that transaction, Ortega shared photos of his extensive jersey collection.A teenager claimed Wednesday that he was instrumental in leading federal investigators to the man who stole Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys. “Without the photos I sent him they wouldn’t have been able to get a search warrant to go into Ortega’s basement and get the jerseys”, Wagner said recalling a conversation with the ATF agent.With no reports of that jersey being stolen, Wagner let it go but held on to Ortega’s information. The New England Patriots quarterback and Super Bowl 51 MVP was part of the pregame ceremony of the Boston Red Sox’s opening day ceremony.”(Arone) said the video doesn’t prove anything”, Wagner told WBZ.The FBI had already zeroed in on Ortega, thanks to surveillance footage that showed him leaving the Patriots locker room after the game with something tucked under his arm.At that point, it was not public knowledge that the jersey had been stolen. “He was like, ‘I’ll tell you later”.”I spoke to somebody in the Patriots PR department and they didn’t really take me all that serious; I’m sure they received a lot of tips”, Wagner said to TMZ Sports. Watching that video of him stealing Brady’s jersey so calmly and brazenly it’s no surprise to find he’s done this a million times before.”He sent me a link to an ESPN article”.”I would love to meet Brady one day, hopefully”, he said. It would be a dream come true. After Brady talked about the 2017 missing jersey, the ATF agent got back in touch with Wagner.