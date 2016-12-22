Tom Hanks sends selfie, writes letter to Toronto woman in response to bet

What began as a “silly bet” among friends ended up being a huge surprise for a Toronto woman after actor Tom Hanks sent a selfie and quick response to her handwritten fan letter.“It’s a really fun story and I’m thrilled by the response I got,” Zena Gopal said. “I sent it in right at the beginning of December, and had a response dated Dec. 8.” While reminiscing about life before Twitter — when “people used to write handwritten fan mail to their favourite stars” — Gopal and her friend decided to bet on who would get a response first from the Oscar-award-winning actor.In her handwritten letter, she told Hanks about the bet she made, as well as a few favourite movies that he starred in. She also asked for a selfie with the star, and included a Polaroid photo she took with a llama at the Royal Winter Fair.A little bit over a week later, Gopal received the response she never imagined, a photo and a typed letter.Article Continued Below“Does this count as a head shot? Sorry for the beard, but I have some shooting coming up and I must have whiskers,” Hank wrote. “My head shot is not all that current, taken long ago and I’d come off vain sending along.”Hanks also took time to talk about Toronto.“Toronto, huh? Damn fine town. Growing fast, all those condo towers down on the lake,” he wrote. “Nice views, I guess. I have not been there since one of the Film Festival dates sometime back.”

