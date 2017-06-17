Too few intervenors to assist those who are deaf-blind

When Serena Reynolds became an intervenor for the deaf-blind a decade ago, she stumbled into her career by accident.Like many, Reynolds didn’t know that thousands of children and adults in Ontario live with the dual disability, made famous by Helen Keller and recognized since 2015 in June, Keller’s birth month, during National Deafblind Awareness Month.Reynolds went to school to become a child needs worker and struggled to find a job until she came across a listing for intervenors. “Everybody that I talk to has no idea what the job is and my husband’s favourite line is ‘she’s an interpreter. She’s a cheerleader. She’s a cook. She’s a coach. She’s a toolbox of everything for them,’ ” Reynolds said. “The job is so versatile. I’m so glad I fell into it. I can’t imagine anything better.”Now she works with three deaf-blind ‘consumers.’Article Continued Below“For someone who’s considering it, I’d say ‘what are you waiting for?’ For somebody who has no idea what it is, I’d say ‘what are you waiting for?’ ” Reynolds said, laughing. “This job only makes you feel better as a person for helping someone else.”Few people fall into a career as a deaf-blind intervenor as she did though. George Brown College’s two-year program is the only in Ontario that teaches intervention.While the province provides for special needs care in schools, many parents can’t find intervenors for before- and after-school programs, or the summer months.