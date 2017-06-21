Top general urges new approach to injured soldiers

OTTAWA—Canada’s top general says the military must become more flexible to accommodate soldiers recovering from mental and physical wounds, rather than forcing them out of uniform.Gen. Jonathan Vance, the chief of the defence staff, says it’s time to change the rigid approach now used — when soldiers unable to be deployed are deemed unfit for service, effectively ending their military career.Indeed, Vance told MPs on Tuesday that approach likely deters some in uniform from seeking medical help for fear it could jeopardize their career.“At this juncture our timelines to release someone on what we call a permanent category, permanently disabled, need to change,” Vance told a meeting of the national defence committee.“If someone will take longer than what we prescribe right now, but they will recover, then maybe we can give them more time,” he said.Article Continued BelowVance made the comments on a day when the Commons’ veterans affairs committee released a report that flagged problems with the mental health services for personnel in the military and after they leave the forces.Vance told MPs that the military intends to make further improvements to its mental services “so there is more first-line care for people on bases, on deployment, more capacity to treat people.”And he said the military is also working to improve the transition of personnel out of the Armed Forces and into the care of the Veterans Affairs Department, a process that has come under criticism.