Toronto asks Ottawa, Queens Park for help in Regent Park development

Toronto is inviting senior governments to a “conversation” about how they can help fund the third phase of the successful, but costly, Regent Park revitalization.Mayor John Tory, councillors Pam McConnell, who represents Regent Park, and Ana Bailão, the city’s housing advocate, make the case for provincial and federal help in a letter dated Thursday and obtained by the Star.“The plans to expedite the complete of Phase 3 are ambitious and require creative financial solutions to bring them to life,” they wrote to local MPP Glen Murray, Ontario’s environment minister, and local MP Bill Morneau, the federal finance minister.“Any delay in proceeding with the current construction schedule for Regent Park revitalization will disrupt the momentum that has been built and demoralize the tenants who are waiting to return to new units.”The redevelopment of what had become a troubled 69-acre Toronto Community Housing project started in 2005. TCH and lead developer Daniels Corp. are reaching the midpoint of its five-phase remake into a vibrant, mixed-income neighbourhood of condos, rental units, sports and community facilities, retail and more.Article Continued BelowPhase 3 includes construction of 637 replacement rental units in four buildings, two of which are under construction, and the Regent Park Athletic Grounds that opened last summer. The cost, excluding some Daniels buildings to come later, is $256 million. Toronto is $108 million short, prompting the letter.McConnell said the money would let the city proceed with construction of the remaining two rental buildings simultaneously and accelerate the ability of 396 relocated families to move back if they wish to do so.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx