Toronto budget chief echoes Rob Ford and suggests that city has too many managers

Taking a page from the late Rob Ford's playbook, budget chief Gary Crawford suggested Monday that the city could be run more efficiently — and cheaply — with fewer middle managers."The management or middle management ranks could potentially be bloated. We want to look at how do we reduce that properly," Crawford said Monday a day before Tuesday's wrap-up budget meeting.He acknowledged the plan — which still requires council approval — does nothing to address the $91 million shortfall in the 2017 budget. The budget committee will finalize those "options" Tuesday and forward them to the executive committee and then council for final approval next month.But Crawford said it's never too soon to look for future savings, which is why he supports doubling the auditor general's budget to $9.8 million by 2020, starting with an extra $1 million in 2017, so there can be more audits focusing on management layers. Council must approve the plan.Councillor Gord Perks dismissed the announcement as "meaningless.""We are weeks away from approving the third budget in this administration and all they can do is come out and say 'well we're going to look for across the board savings,'" Perks said."This seems to be their answer to every single problem, it's what they do to avoid setting priorities, it's what they do to avoid solving the problems with housing"…child care and transit.