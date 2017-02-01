Toronto caf in hot water over Tupac Shakur-inspired drink

A new Toronto café is in hot water after a news report mentioned an off-menu latte called the Tupac, which “has five shots, and is dotted with five milk “bullet holes.”’Run and Gun Coffee opened two weeks ago on Dundas St. West and is inspired by “art,” said the husband of the café owner, Jason Lootz, to the Star.The name of the drink is an apparent reference to rapper Tupac Shakur who was gunned down while riding in a car in Las Vegas in 1996.Dubbed the latte “perfect for when even you’re not sure whether you yourself are alive or dead,” the beverage has left a bitter taste in many mouths.“This is beyond repulsive,” wrote one Twitter commenter.Article Continued Below“I hope someone told em [sic] this is a bad and disrespectful idea,” wrote another.Many people were furious after it seemed to inappropriately try to make light of how Tupac was shot to death at the age of 25.Lootz said it was “not inspired by his final shooting, it was inspired by an earlier one,” where he was shot five times and survived.Rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot to death in Las Vegas in 1996, is the inspiration behind the "Tupac Latte" at Toronto's Run and Gun Coffee.