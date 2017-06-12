Toronto Community Housing short $402 million for next years budget: city staff

City council must find a way to inject $402 million into Toronto Community Housing’s budget next year to keep up with repairs and operating needs, says a new report from city staff.A long-delayed and much anticipated report on how best to remake the beleaguered housing corporation was released Monday morning ahead of a meeting of Mayor John Tory’s executive committee next week.Following on 29 recommendations from a mayor’s task force, the report from staff highlights that the immediate concern is cash — and a lot of it.“Toronto Community Housing Corporation’s financial situation is untenable and will become imminently dire,” says a stark statement from staff in the report.In 2019, an additional $515 million will be required to balance Toronto Community Housing’s budget and keep up with repairs to prevent hundreds of units from being boarded up. Article Continued BelowVarious financing methods will be considered, staff wrote, including raiding reserves, ignoring debt payments, and the city contributing the cash directly.That now poses a substantial challenge for council and Tory’s administration, which has looked to freeze budgets across-the-board going into an election year and which has been politically unwilling to raise property taxes above the rate of inflation.Tory, speaking to the report for the first time, cast doubt on the total dollar figure required, which was reviewed by financial consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.