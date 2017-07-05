Toronto Community Housing told to plan for no more closures ahead of the 2018 budget

City council has sent clear direction to Toronto Community Housing to not close any additional homes with hundreds at risk of being shuttered for lack of funding.But in the absence of commitments from other levels of government, it’s council that will have to find hundreds of millions of dollars in next year’s and the following budget in order to prevent those closures.They don’t yet know how to close that gap.Council, voting 36 to 6 on a motion by Councillor Joe Cressy at a meeting Wednesday, asked Toronto Community Housing to ensure no additional units are closed.Cressy said closing even one more unit would be a “collective failure.” Article Continued Below“As a city and as a province and as a country we have let down TCHC over many years and we’ve let down the residents who live there,” Cressy said on the floor of council.By the end of this year, a total 600 units are expected to have been closed due to a lack of repairs. Another 400 are at risk of closure next year.“In a city like ours, we should be having a debate about how much housing to build, not how to better maintain and govern the housing we have,” Cressy said.