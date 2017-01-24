Toronto cop guilty of insubordination for role in drug arrest

A Toronto police officer connected to a high-profile case of alleged perjury by a group of his fellow officers has pleaded guilty to professional misconduct for failing to report his partner’s “fabrications” in court — testimony that secured a guilty plea that sent a man to jail.Toronto police Const. Brian Davy has been convicted of insubordination under the province’s Police Services Act for his role in the arrest and conviction of Toronto man Nguyen Son Tran.Four Toronto police officers stand accused of 22 perjury and obstruction of justice charges in connection to drug busts involving Tran. The officers are alleged to have unlawfully searched Tran’s car, located hidden heroin, relocated it to the dashboard — creating a justification to search the car — then provided false testimony in court. The charges haven’t been tested in court.Davy is not facing criminal charges in connection to the Tran incident, but admits he stood by silently as his partner, Toronto police Const. Benjamin Elliot, provided false information about Tran’s January, 2013 arrest.According to the tribunal documents — which outline the charge to which Davy pleaded guilty — Elliot “fabricated evidence” at Tran’s trial in March, 2014. Elliot’s testimony “persuaded” Tran to plead guilty to drug possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was sentenced to 30 months in jail.Article Continued Below“Const. Davy was aware of the Const. Elliot’s fabrication. Const. Davy neglected to report the misconduct of Const. Elliot,” reads the tribunal documents summarizing Davy’s misconduct charge.At a tribunal hearing Monday, police prosecutor Acting Insp. Shane Branton and Davy’s lawyer, David Butt, gave a joint sentencing submission suggesting a 15-day penalty.Both said the sentence was significant enough to deter other officers from engaging in similar “serious misconduct” and assure the public that Davy’s insubordination would not be tolerated.