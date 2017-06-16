Toronto cop in sex assault trial tells court it was her idea to have sex with 3 men at once

One of three Toronto police officers accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague told court Friday that it was the woman’s idea to go back to the men’s hotel room and initiate sex after a night of partying and drinking.Const. Leslie Nyznik said the woman didn’t appear intoxicated during the night and instigated sex and oral sex with all three officers. He also said that the complainant told four officers in a taxi ride to a strip joint she hadn’t had “good sex” in a while.Nyznik and fellow officers Joshua Cabero and Sameer Kara have pleaded not guilty in connection with the alleged incident on Jan. 17, 2015.Read more:Witness put through the paces at police sex assault trial: DiMannoArticle Continued BelowAt sex assault trial, defence paints portrait of parking enforcement officer’s behaviour as peculiar: DiMannoOfficer Elias Tissawak emerges as the one good guy in police sex assault trial: DiMannoCourt has previously heard that Kara was so drunk he had to be taken back to his hotel room around 10 p.m. while the others went off to a strip club.