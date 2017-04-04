Toronto cop wants guilty verdicts overturned in G20 kettling case

The latest chapter began Tuesday in the long-running police misconduct case of Supt. Mark Fenton — the only high-ranking Toronto police officer charged and convicted for the infamous mass arrests during the 2010 G20 Summit.Fenton was convicted in 2015 of three counts of professional misconduct for twice ordering the arrest of hundreds during the G20 weekend — including the so-called “kettling” of hundreds of people, including both protesters and passersby, at Queen St. W. and Spadina Ave. during a torrential downpour.In his decision, the police tribunal hearing officer retired justice John Hamilton said Fenton’s decision to twice box-in hundreds of protestors “demonstrated a lack of understanding of the right to protest.”Hamilton found the senior officer, who was in charge at the G20 command centre, had no reasonable grounds to call for the mass arrest during two police blockades, one outside an Esplanade hotel, the other the next day Queen and Spadina.Fenton’s sentence — a formal reprimand and loss of 30 days’ vacation — is being appealed, both by Fenton and by complainants in the case who were unlawfully arrested during the notorious June 2010 weekend.Article Continued BelowThe appeal is being heard before the Ontario Civilian Police Commission, a quasi-judicial body that hears appeals of police tribunal decisions.Fenton is seeking to have the commission find him not guilty on all charges. Alternately, he’s asking for a new hearing or for the penalty of 30 days’ lost vacation to be tossed and replaced by formal reprimands, the most lenient sentence available for professional police misconduct under Ontario’s Police Services Act.At the first day of the hearing, Fenton’s lawyer Michael Lacy said Hamilton made errors of law in his August, 2015 ruling, which found Fenton guilty on two counts of unlawful arrest and one count of discreditable conduct relating to two incidents of “kettling.”