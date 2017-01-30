Toronto council asked to push federal government to do more for Syrian refugees

City council is being asked to put pressure on the federal government to do more this week with hundreds of Torontonians willing to sponsor Syrian refugees while the United States remains in turmoil over President Trump’s temporary ban on immigration to the U.S. from certain predominantly Muslim countries.Councillor Joe Cressy, whose motion on this week’s council agenda calls on the government to do what’s necessary to settle Syrian families fleeing continuing violence, says there are two issues: The delay in processing refugees approved for sponsorship, and the new cap imposed by the government on the number of refugees that can be privately sponsored.“We’ve had Toronto families come forward en masse to support and settle Syrian refugees and it’s taking an unacceptable amount of time for refugees to be processed and brought to Canada,” Cressy said.Although he filed his motion before Donald Trump’s executive order for “extreme vetting” of would-be immigrants from seven countries, including Syria, Cressy said Toronto and Canada must react quickly.“I think its incumbent on Toronto to, not only reaffirm its place as a welcoming city, but do more to welcome people who are fleeing persecution and violence,” he said.Article Continued Below“When one country closes its borders, another must open its own wider.”Cressy said settlement groups have been told that the federal government lacks resources on the ground to process resettlement applications quickly.In December, the grassroots group Canada4Refugees said after 13,500 refugees had sponsorship applications submitted on their behalf before the end of March, fewer than a third of those people had arrived in Canada.