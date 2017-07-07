Toronto council should get the police involved in the parking authority land deal: Keenan

“Is there utility,” Councillor Joe Cressy asked, “in the city pursuing further investigation?” “Yes,” Beverly Romeo-Beehler, Toronto’s auditor general, responded.By then, she was stating the obvious. This was on Wednesday, as she addressed city council, presenting the conclusions of her 10-month investigation into an attempted Toronto Parking Authority land purchase and answering questions about it. Council agreed: on Thursday they suspended the TPA board, replacing them temporarily with city management, and asked the lobbyist registrar and city integrity commissioner to examine the deal. I’d suggest maybe they didn’t go far enough.In her report, Romeo-Beehler notes that TPA board member and city councillor John Filion, who acted as a whistleblower by calling her to audit the deal, had at one point told executives involved in the deal he might “call the cops.” He was said to be using a figure of speech.Article Continued BelowBut by now it seems the city ought to do just that: call in the police to look at this deal. The auditor’s report reveals enough that looks bad — at best the near-waste (but for Romeo-Beehler’s intervention) of $2.6 million in city money and a whole lot of questionable practices along the way, at worst some kind of attempted heist. As audit committee member Councillor Josh Matlow has said, “We have a situation here that just smells. It really smells.”Authorities should be called in who can determine if the source of that smell is something criminal, or is simple incompetence, or if it is, as Councillor John Campbell suggested, merely a series of “unfortunate coincidences” that mask a perfectly innocent and reasonable real estate negotiation. That last, of course, is possible, but there is quite a lot at stake here for the city.