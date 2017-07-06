Toronto cycling advocate killed after being struck while riding

Gary Sim was a tireless defender of cyclists in Toronto.The 70-year-old had deftly mastered Twitter, tweeting about everything from snow in bike lanes to street safety.But last week the husband, father and grandfather of six was hit by a driver while riding his bike just minutes from home. He died of his injuries Sunday.It was his family who decided to send one final Twitter message to his followers and the cycling community he loved.Daughter Heather Sim said her father was a very experienced cyclist who’d biked across Germany and had just returned from a cycling trip in Fort Erie.Article Continued Below“I didn’t want this to go by without people knowing what happened,” she said, explaining the family’s decision to send the tweet.Const. Clint Stibbe said Wednesday that the investigation into Sim’s death is ongoing and no charges have been laid against the driver.Sim is the second cyclist killed on Toronto’s roads this year. The first was five-year-old Xavier Morgan, who was hit after he fell into traffic while riding on the Martin Goodman Trail in late May.