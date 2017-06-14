Toronto data on homeless deaths reveals no patterns

Jane Doe, Jane Doe, John Doe.In the past month, three new entries have been added to the unofficial death toll at the Toronto Homeless Memorial. Like so many names on their register, each of the three died anonymously — and despite six months of a new city initiative to track homeless deaths, officials are still struggling to isolate trends in a wave of Johns and Janes. “At this point, it really is statistical,” city Councillor Joe Mihevc said, standing beside the memorial on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s hard, even still, getting more data than ‘Jane Doe died.’” Mihevc was on-site for a monthly memorial service, held by volunteers at the Church of the Holy Trinity. During the event, several members of the community approached the microphone to demand more funds and more answers from Mihevc and his City Hall colleagues. “I’m getting so fed up and pissed off from at the excuses from City Hall and Queen’s Park and Parliament Hill,” one speaker told the crowd. “Show us the money. Show us the housing … there are about 800 people on this list, and they should be alive.”Article Continued BelowThe first release of data from Toronto’s pilot program, led by Toronto Public Health and supported by more than 200 health and social service agencies, recorded 27 deaths from January to March. But the only piece of demographic-related data shared in the May release was median age at the time of death.Although the program aims to address the underlying causes of homeless death in the city, Mihevc admitted that it’s still a “rough science” — particularly with unidentified fatalities.“I mean, do you do an autopsy? Do you not do an autopsy?” he asked. The answers are still unclear in practice. Without knowing a patient’s underlying conditions, or what their housing situation was prior to death, isolating trends in the data can be tricky.