Toronto doctor may soon see justice for his daughters, 7 years after an Israeli tank killed them

More than eight years after Israeli tank fire sundered his family forever, a Palestinian medical doctor now living in Toronto will finally have his day in court.“It’s time for Israel to take responsibility and apologize,” Izzeldin Abuelaish told the Star in an interview.A celebrated advocate for peace, Abuelaish, 61, has spent nearly a decade trying to right at least a few of the wrongs committed in a terrible war, the three-week Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip that began on Dec. 27, 2008, and ended on Jan. 18, 2009.Known to Israelis as Operation Cast Lead, the invasion sought to punish Palestinians for almost daily rocket fire from Gaza into southern Israel. The operation claimed more than 1,400 Palestinian lives, many of them civilians, including three of Abuelaish’s daughters and a niece. Thirteen Israelis also died.Soon, if all goes according to plan, Abuelaish will finally have a chance to offer his testimony in a courthouse in the Israeli city of Beersheba, where he will back up his claims against the Israeli state.Article Continued BelowHe seeks a formal apology from Israel as well as financial compensation.The doctor’s testimony is scheduled to be heard on March 15, more than six years after he launched a lawsuit against the Israeli Defense Ministry, an action he was forced to take when Israel refused to apologize or pay damages voluntarily.“Despite the severe outcome, from a legal standpoint our stance is that the operation during which Dr. Abuelaish’s family members were hurt (sic) was an operation of war,” Ahaz Ben-Ari, then legal adviser to the Israeli Defense Ministry, said at the time. “Therefore the State of Israel does not carry the responsibility for the damage it caused.”