A court has ordered a new penalty hearing at Ontario’s medical regulator for a Toronto physician who was suspended for six months for groping four female patients, calling Dr. Javad Peirovy’s punishment “clearly unfit.” The panel of Divisional Court judges also delivered a strong rebuke Tuesday of the discipline committee at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO), which had already been criticized for years by experts and victims as being at times too lenient on doctors found to have sexually abused patients. “The public’s confidence in the medical profession demands more from the disciplinary process than recent sexual abuse discipline cases suggest,” Justice James Ramsay wrote on behalf of the panel, which included Justices Anne Molloy and Michael Dambrot. “In the case of sexual touching of breasts of multiple female patients under the pretense of a medical exam, I would expect the committee to be debating whether to revoke the member’s registration or impose a suspension measured in years, as opposed to months.” Peirovy had denied the allegations of sexual abuse before the discipline committee. His lawyer, David Porter, did not return a request for comment for this article. Article Continued BelowPorter had argued before the court in December that past discipline cases at the college involving sexual abuse showed that Peirovy’s suspension was well within the range of appropriate penalties, but the judges suggested the penalties in the other cases were not tough enough. “The facts of these cases are base. It is depressing to review them,” Ramsay wrote. “They do little to encourage confidence in the committee’s approach to eradicating sexual abuse in the profession. Consistency in the imposition of sentence is a proper consideration, but a litany of clearly unfit penalties does not justify the penalty imposed in the present case.