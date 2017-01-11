Toronto dominates list of worst traffic jams across Canada

A new report suggests Canada’s worst traffic bottlenecks are serious enough to compare with those in New York and Los Angeles.The report commissioned by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) found that the most consistently congested stretch of highway in the country, a portion of Hwy. 401 running through central Toronto, is the ninth-most-clogged artery in Canada and the United States. A bottleneck in Montreal, considered the third-worst in Canada according to the new research, compares with congestion levels in Boston.The CAA identified the worst bottlenecks by analyzing provincial and municipal traffic volume numbers, along with GPS data over nearly 3,000 kilometres of roads.It says the report is meant to highlight areas where policy-makers should focus their attention to relieve congestion, which it argues hurts productivity and adds to overall greenhouse-gas emissions.Article Continued BelowBut observers caution against reading too much into the data, saying that not all slow traffic zones are created equal and those in the heart of urban areas need to be viewed differently from major highways.The report said the top 20 bottlenecks in the country comprise just 65 of the 3,000 kilometres analyzed for the study.Toronto’s oft-lamented traffic woes loomed large in the data, with the city securing half the spots in both the top 10 and the top 20.

