Toronto eyes plan to crack down on Airbnb-style rentals

City staff will release a proposed licensing and registration system on Monday that would restrict Airbnb-style short-term rentals to a person’s primary residence, the Star has learned.Short-term rentals not in a person’s primary home would be banned — a restriction designed to prevent long-term housing from being converted into tourist accommodations, sources say.Residents would be allowed to rent out part or all of their home if they are registered with the city, pay a fee and provide emergency and safety information to guests, say sources familiar with the proposal.The staff recommendations are in response to rapid growth in the number of websites, including Airbnb, that allow people to rent accommodations on a nightly basis, often at rates lower than hotels.Budget travellers have embraced the burgeoning short-term rental market in Toronto and in cities around the world. But the phenomenon has also raised concerns about the potential impact on condominium living, neighbourhoods, housing affordability, tourism and taxation.Article Continued BelowVarious cities have adopted different regulations, some more restrictive than others.Sources say Toronto’s proposed approach is designed to permit people to rent out their homes for short periods while minimizing nuisances and negative impacts on housing affordability and availability.Online rental platforms including Airbnb would only be allowed to list properties that have a city-issued registration number, which must appear in any online listing.