Toronto family mourned after devastating fire in Peterborough

A Toronto family of four perished in a fire that leveled their Peterborough-area cottage early Christmas Eve, a law firm has confirmed.Volunteer firefighters of Douro-Dummer Township first responded to the fire on Hamilton Dr. N. near McCracken’s Landing on Stoney Lake just after 4 a.m.“Investigative efforts are continuing today but may be slowed by a forecast for freezing rain in the Peterborough County area,” according to an OPP press release issued Monday. The OPP is awaiting results of post mortem examinations to assist in the formal identification.But friends of the victims and prominent Toronto law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt say the deceased are Geoffrey Taber, his wife, Jacqueline Gardner, and their two sons, Scott, 15, and Andrew, 13, along with the family’s two dogs.Both Taber and Gardner were lawyers. He joined Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt as an articling student in 1985.Article Continued Below“Geoff Taber was a generous, vibrant and wonderful person, a legal visionary and beloved partner at Osler,” Dale Ponder, the firm’s managing partner and chief executive, said in a statement Monday.“There are no words adequate enough to express the depth of sorrow we feel.”Gardner was an “exceptional” corporate lawyer at Osler before moving to Altamira Investment Services where she served as general counsel and secretary before raising her sons full-time, the statement said.

