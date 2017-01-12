Toronto firefighter charged with breaking into fire station

The crew hurried out of their North York station one summer day in August after receiving a call about a fire at a nearby building. The firefighters quickly arrived at the site of the call, only to find out it had been a hoax.There was no fire in the building.When they returned to the station, they discovered they were missing cellphones, watches, jewelry, credit cards and iPads.“They were upset that somebody had gone through their things and taken (stuff),” said Toronto fire union chief Frank Ramagnano. “It’s extremely unfortunate.”The culprit? One of the firefighters’ own colleagues, Toronto police allege.Article Continued BelowVeteran Toronto firefighter Joshua Pittarelli-Bucks was charged Aug. 22 with three counts of break-and-enter, false alarm of fire, public mischief and possession of crack cocaine, court documents show. “The allegations are he called in a fake fire and broke into the fire hall while the firefighters were out; and he broke into another firehall,” Toronto police spokesperson Victor Kwong told the Star in an email.The first alleged break-in was July 14 at station 123 at Bond Ave. and Don Mills Rd. in North York. The second was at the same station on Aug. 21 and the third was the following day at station 132 at Bathurst St. and Lawrence Ave, court documents show.

