Toronto garbage workers will fight privatization plans

Unionized city garbage collectors will fight Mayor John Tory’s efforts to outsource more than 200 of their jobs while “reluctantly” mulling a bid to hold onto the work if a Scarborough contract is tendered.“The best option is to keep it in public hands, we don’t want to start selling off public services or public assets. This is ours. This is what we work for in Toronto,” Matt Figliano, vice-president of CUPE Local 416 which has an anti-privatization “Kicked to the Curb” lobbying campaign, told reporters Wednesday.The city union is not “structured” to bid on work, Figliano said, but he will ask his 18-member board if it should take part in the “managed competition” should city council vote to outsource Scarborough collection, as recommended in a city staff report released Wednesday to applause from Tory.“Senior management that wrote this report, that is favoring privatization, now expects us to make a bid with them. That’s a little unusual and cruel punishment,” he said.“But I will take this back to my executive board and we’ll make a decision when the time is right.”Article Continued BelowBefore Toronto amalgamated, Etobicoke outsourced its trash collection. In 2012, then-mayor Rob Ford convinced council to contract out the rest of the city’s west half, from the Humber River to Yonge St. — a move city staff say saves taxpayers $11 million a year.The new report, to be debated by a committee next week, recommends council consider outsourcing pickup in Scarborough but leaving, for now, east downtown with city workers.The union could bid against private companies to retain the work.

