Toronto hookah ban upheld by appeal court

The City of Toronto’s ban on hookah lounges has survived a challenge at Ontario’s top court.A three-judge panel of the Ontario Court of Appeal, in a ruling released Tuesday, upheld a lower court’s rejection of lounge owners’ arguments that the city overstepped its powers and was unfairly putting them out of business.The ban was passed by Toronto city council in December 2015 at the urging of the then-medical officer of health, who said the water pipes, burning tobacco or other substances including molasses, pose a health hazard to smokers and those inhaling second-hand smoke. The bylaw prohibits the use of hookah devices in city-licensed establishments. Lounge owners argued the city was killing their businesses as non-tobacco hookah poses minimal health risks. They noted smoking pipes and chatting while doing so is a popular pastime in many countries, including Egypt. Article Continued BelowLast October, Justice Robert F. Goldstein of Ontario Superior Court rejected the lounge owners’ challenge and added that it was “unfortunate” that council chose to prohibit hookah use, not regulate it.Goldstein wrote, however, that the bylaw did not prevent bar owners from running their businesses, that it was “beyond doubt” council passed the ban based on concerns for the health and safety of Torontonians, and that council had not overstepped its legislative powers.The Court of Appeal agreed.