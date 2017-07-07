Toronto is getting a new ferry

A Halifax ferry, at one time posted for sale on Kijiji, has found a new home on Toronto’s docks. The Dartmouth III ferry will head to Toronto with its freshly tuned engine and a shiny coat of paint later this month if all goes according to plan, said new owner Bill Beasley.Beasley is president of the company that runs Centreville Amusement Park. He bought the boat for $100,000 from the Halifax Regional Municipality on GovDeals.com, an auction website for government agencies, and had to spend almost $500,000 to refurbish it.“The price point that it came down to was pretty comparable for purchasing new for something that wasn’t nearly as substantial, or as good-looking a boat as that one,” Beasley said. The Halifax Regional Municipality is awaiting the delivery of two new ferries for the city. And that means that two others, similar to the Dartmouth III, could become available for Toronto, Beasley said.Article Continued BelowIn 2013, he proposed a tender service by his company, the Toronto Island Transit Service, in addition to the city’s ferries to help with transporting the rising number of visitors each year. “There’s always been more demand than there has capacity to get people over to the island (as) the city grows and Harbourfront becomes more and more visited,” he said.The new boat can carry 390 passengers per trip, and has a larger, 20-ft. loading deck on the side compared to the city ferries which are about 6 ft. to 8 ft. wide.