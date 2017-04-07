Toronto Island bicycle rental company loses contract after over 30 years

A family-owned bike rental business on Toronto’s Centre Island is desperately trying to appeal the city’s decision not to renew its contract after 32 years in the business. Priya Rao has fond memories spending summers on the island with her family and helping with the Toronto Island Bicycle Rental, but after over three decades serving tourists and Torontonians, the business has been forced to leave the island by Apr. 24 after the contract was awarded to another bidder. “It’s a pleasure to be there and it’s very, very sad to think that I will not have that pleasure again,” said Rao, whose parents took over the business from another family when she was nine years old. “I just loved it so much I continued to go there every summer even though I have my own career now but I just like to be there to meet all the tourists and the people from Toronto,” she added.The city is negotiating an agreement with the new bidder, which it chose after two bids were received, said Matthew Cutler, the spokesperson for Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation, in an email. Article Continued BelowCutler wouldn’t provide the name of the new provider until the new five-year agreement is signed on May 1. “As a result of this competitive bid process, the City anticipates a significant increase in revenue to support Toronto Island Park, and visitors to the Park will be able to access a brand new fleet of bicycles for rent, along with an overall refresh of the bike rental facility at Centre Island,” he said. The decision comes down to money, says Rao.